Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Christian Coartney

By: Allison deFreese

Finding a student like Christian Coartney happens every once in a “wheel.” Christian is the type of person that will keep you on your toes every day. His dry sense of humor is noteworthy. Christian is a senior at Eureka High School who is involved in pep band, marching band, Boy Scouts and National Honor Society.

One of Christian’s teachers, Mr. Hantak, appreciates his exceptional effort and witty humor. “Christian was a model student when it came to learning science. He was willing to try and tackle challenging concepts and was thorough in his work and observations in the lab setting. What I may have appreciated more about Christian, however, was his ability to relate concepts to the real world and his 'humorous' ability to relate content to random things in life. As Christian heads off into life outside of EHS, I know those qualities he has will serve him well!” Mr. Hantak said.

Another teacher that Christian connected with at EHS was his band director, Mr. Stalter. Christian said, “Mr. Stalter has been my teacher, band instructor and role model since I was at Davenport Elementary.” Christian has been an active participant in the band community since fifth grade.

Mr. Stalter thinks highly of Christian as well. “Christian is a very fine trumpet player who pays attention to the details in his playing, and loves to ask questions and talk about the finer points of playing the trumpet. He works hard at giving his best musical effort every day, and is a calming and steady voice within the trumpet section that is inspiring to his fellow players. I will miss his dependability and wonderful tone, and the times we just take a few moments to 'talk trumpet' together,” Mr. Stalter said.

In addition to talking trumpet, Christian likes to talk cars. Christian has been really into cars ever since he was born into a car-oriented family. Christian said, “Cars have always been a huge aspect of my life. I became the proud owner of a 2002 BMW 525i that has plenty of mechanical and electrical issues. I believe that these old and problem-prone cars are sometimes more fun to own than new cars. I love problem-solving, and there's no better feeling in the world than using something you fixed yourself.”

Christian is excited to shift gears and start his future. He plans on going to Missouri Science and Tech for mechanical engineering.

He will take all of these qualities, including his leadership and humorous personality to college and do great things!