Avery Rosinski

By Claire Wilson

Whenever someone needs a good laugh or cheering up, Avery Rosinski is the girl to talk to. Teachers and students enjoy being around her and her positive energy. Not only does she lead EHS by supporting her classmates at football and soccer games, but she also keeps herself busy with her education, sports and planning for her future.

During her hockey seasons at Revolution for the Central Illinois Girls Hockey Association, she has been a team captain for multiple years. She has grown not only in athletic experience but also as a kind human overall. “There were a lot of leadership opportunities and I learned how to handle important situations. I love to be able to listen to and be there for people. Being a captain has shown me all of the ups and downs of life,” Avery said.

Avery has also played for Washington High School’s lacrosse team since her freshman year. Avery has built many relationships with others, and she has represented her team as the nominated “Most Valuable Player.”

From her freshman year to her senior year, Avery has learned how important it is to put effort into grades, plan for the future and know that life isn’t always easy. “Everyone goes through hard times. You will eventually get out of whatever you’re struggling with, but it depends on you to see the good in your life,” Avery said.

She also understands the importance of communication. Avery said, “Communication is needed in every aspect of your life. School, work, relationships, sports etc. It is so important and a skill that is needed for everyone.”

Out of all of the memories from EHS, Avery will miss the overall environment the most. The tight-knit community has allowed Avery to connect with students and build friendships. “I like having lots of classes with my friends. Since we’re a smaller school, there are more opportunities and I’m able to have more classes with my friends as I build new friendships,” Avery said.

Confirming Avery’s amiable manner and the positive energy she radiates, Mr. O’Hanlon, one of her science teachers said, “Nobody brings energy to a room like Avery Rosinski. She is full of life and good energy. I love to hear about her hockey and lacrosse success. Avery is very enthusiastic about her sports and her studies. I also admire her because she is very loyal to her family and friends. Avery is an amazing kid.”

Adding onto this, Ms. Lowe, another teacher at EHS said, “Avery is one of the most positive, uplifting and hardworking students at Eureka. She is kind to everyone. I loved having her in class, and I think it’s pretty cool she’s a hockey and lacrosse player.”

To continue her education, Avery is planning on attending Illinois Central College and then transferring to Saint Francis College of Nursing. She wants to study to become a pediatric nurse and possibly earn her master's degree. “I love kids and want to have a chance to make them feel comfortable when they feel scared or unsure. I also want to be on my feet and have tasks to complete. I love the aspect of having something different to do every day,” Avery said.

Avery’s kindness, compassion and communication skills will allow her to flourish and impact many people. She will brighten any room she walks into and will be successful wherever she goes.