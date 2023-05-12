The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis club plans a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18 through Saturday, May 20.

The sale will be held at the northwest corner of Pearson and Henry streets in Eureka. All proceeds received will go to the Children’s Miracle Network the fundraising arm of Peoria Children’s Hospital, the organization said.

Most items will not be priced. Individuals will make a donation for items they select.

Anyone wishing to drop off articles for sale may do so by calling 309-261-5910 or leave at 411 E. Pearson St., Eureka.