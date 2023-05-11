EUREKA — Eureka College will celebrate its 162nd commencement ceremony Saturday, May 13.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Christine Bonati Bollwinkle Arena of the Reagan Athletic Complex, Eureka College will recognize 83 graduates who have earned degrees within the arts, education, science, mathematics, humanities, social science and business divisions.

“Commencement is the celebration of the hard work our students did to accomplish their goal,” said Jamel Wright, president of Eureka College. “I am proud of each graduate for persevering during the challenging years of the pandemic and I know they will be successful in their chosen fields.”

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the college YouTube channel, at youtube.com/@EurekaCollegeMedia.

The keynote address will be given by Bob Anderson, a 1981 Eureka alumnus and CEO of the OSF HealthCare’s central region.

Anderson joined OSF HealthCare in 1981 after graduating from Eureka and became a medical technologist in the laboratory at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He held various positions in the lab before he was named director of laboratory services in 1987 and corporate director of laboratories for OSF HealthCare in 1998.

Anderson moved into administration in 2005, as vice president of technical and support services. He served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at St. Francis from 2011 to 2017 and president of the hospital from 2017 to 2022.

Since graduating from Eureka, Anderson has also earned his master’s degree in 1995 having studied health services administration at the College of Saint Francis in Joliet. In 2012, he earned the fellow credential in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Anderson is a lifelong Central Illinois resident who was named a Top 40 Under 40 leader in Peoria. He has served on boards for several non-profit organizations in the Peoria area, including Family House, the Heart of Illinois United Way, Peoria Hospitals Mobile Medical Services, Downtown Development Corporation and the Central Illinois American Red Cross.

He lives in Eureka with his wife Lynne and has three grown children: Amanda, Elizabeth and Jeffrey.

