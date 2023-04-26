EUREKA — The Eureka Business Association is making gift checks available this spring in its effort to support local businesses.

With graduations, teacher recognitions and Mother’s Day coming up, the EBA has $5, $10 and $20 checks available for purchase at the Eureka Public Library at 202 S. Main St. and at the Eureka Community Bank, 205 S. Main St.

The gift checks can be used for products and services from more than 70 EBA members.

For more information on the gift checks, contact Cindy O’Neill at eurekaplinfo@gmail.com or 309-467-2922. Find more on the EBA and its community events at eurekabusiness.net.