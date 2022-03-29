 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis "Dinger" Cleary

EL PASO — Dennis "Dinger" Cleary, 79, of rural El Paso, passed away January 3, 2022. Memorial Mass will be held April 9, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with a social following from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Venue 27 in El Paso.

