PONTIAC — Alpha Beta Chapter members of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society met at the Pontiac Family Kitchen on May 2 to celebrate the accomplishments of early career teachers and a future teacher with awards.

Louann Harms (Fairbury) presented Early Career Educator awards of $100 each to four teachers. Chapter member Kammi Lamprecht, who teaches third grade at Glendale School in East Peoria, plans to buy kitchen utensils, recipes and ingredients for cooking lessons; this will help students with following directions, using math skills, and communicating. Chapter member Kendall Fulop, who teaches at Low Point-Washburn Elementary, will use the grant for birthday gifts, Social and Emotional Learning books, art supplies and classroom library books.

Katie Delagrange at Roanoke-Benson High School is developing a science class for special education students, and she will secure curriculum materials that would accommodate multiple levels of needs. As a new teacher of English at Roanoke-Benson High School — after a 20-year absence from the classroom — Heatherlyne Wilkes needs classroom supplies. She will purchase items like posters, card stock for projects and curriculum digital materials.

The Chapter Grant of $300 was awarded to high school graduate Kaitlyn Hamilton from Pontiac High School. Kaitlyn plans to pursue a degree in elementary education at the University of Illinois. She first became excited about teaching when she took an Early Childhood Education class through the Livingston Area Career Center. Later, Kaitlyn worked as a student aide in a third grade classroom, where the teacher said her skills as a future educator were evident.

President Marcia Wahls (Chenoa) shared comments about convention activities and recognition given the chapter. Those attending on April 21-23 at the Doubletree in Oak Brook were Lou Ann Jacobs (Normal), Louann Harms, Marcia Wahls, and Janet Kilgus (Fairbury). Four Alpha Beta members were recognized with certificates for their years of membership: Erma Hesterberg (Pontiac) 60 years, Alberta Kinate (Forrest) 50 years, Susan Schoenherr (Pontiac) 45 years, and Kay Hammer (Fairbury) 45 years.

Phyllis Peterson (Roanoke), assisted by Jan Liston (Bloomington), led the Ceremony of Remembrance for Suzanne Coons, who passed away in September 2022. Sue served as a chapter president from 2000-2002. She remained active in the chapter and other causes. She will especially be remembered by all her Spanish students at Fieldcrest High School, where she spent her career as an educator.

Marilyn Myers, state literacy chair, shared thoughts about the convention and the children who wrote stories and received certificates. As the state ambassador to this chapter, she said Alpha Beta is a vibrant chapter with a variety of programs, a great yearbook, and generosity in giving funds. She was impressed that the chapter has sought collegiate members, some of whom have become active members.

Marcia Wahls encouraged all members to attend the planning meeting for next year’s programs to be held on June 8 at her home in Chenoa. On Sept. 9 at Edinger’s in Pontiac, the program “Safaris to Africa” will be presented by Alpha Beta travelers Elaine Cunningham (Minonk), Bert Kinate, and Janet Beyer (Cropsey).

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) promotes professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The Society has chapters in 17 countries and provides grants for educational projects, scholarships, leadership training, mentoring, and global networking opportunities.

For more information, visit www.dkg.org or contact Carol Hughes at chughes@mtco.com.