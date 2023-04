The Davenport Elementary School PTO Carnival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

The event, which has a “fiesta” theme, will be held at the school, 301 S. Main St., Eureka.

Activities will include games and prizes, a balloon artist, face painters, bounce fun, a photo booth and food trucks.

Wristbands allow participation in all of the activities. They are $10 for those 4 and older and $5 for those 3 and younger.