The village of Congerville will host Summer Family Nights with free musical performances on Thursdays through Aug. 10.
The events will be held at 6:30 p.m. outside under the new pavilion at Congerville Village Hall. Attendees will need to bring their own chairs, as no seating will be provided.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside instead of canceling.
The schedule is as follows:
- June 8: Sweet Country & The Dog Biscuits
- June 15: Solista di Fisha
- June 22: Illinois Rail
- June 29: Living Water
- July 6: Promise & The Rugrats
- July 13: Amant Deus
- July 20: Timber Creek Strings
- July 27: Kindred Spirit
- Aug. 3: Deer Fry
- Aug. 10: The Happy Husbands