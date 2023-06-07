The village of Congerville will host Summer Family Nights with free musical performances on Thursdays through Aug. 10.

The events will be held at 6:30 p.m. outside under the new pavilion at Congerville Village Hall. Attendees will need to bring their own chairs, as no seating will be provided.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside instead of canceling.

The schedule is as follows:

June 8: Sweet Country & The Dog Biscuits

June 15: Solista di Fisha

June 22: Illinois Rail

June 29: Living Water

July 6: Promise & The Rugrats

July 13: Amant Deus

July 20: Timber Creek Strings

July 27: Kindred Spirit

Aug. 3: Deer Fry

Aug. 10: The Happy Husbands