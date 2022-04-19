Feb. 28, 1929 - April 15, 2022

EUREKA — Clara Mae Kempf, 93, of Eureka, IL, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born February 28, 1929, in Carlock, IL, to Christian and Pauline Rabel Miller. She married William R. Kempf on August 18, 1948, in Rome, IL. He passed away on March 13, 2002.

Surviving are her children: Kathy (Rick) Knapp of Congerville, Karen (Ed) Phelps of Roanoke, Bruce Kempf of Eureka, Ron (Donna) Kempf of San Jose, IL; Bob (Becky) Kempf of Eureka, Carol (Art) Anliker of Eureka, Gary (Gina) Kempf of Germantown Hills, IL; one sister, Pauline Henley of Peoria, AZ; 35 grandchildren; 100 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers: Elmer, Lyle, Jesse, Melvin, Christian, Orville; three sisters: Esther Musselman, Alice Kempf, Velma Leman; one grandson, Joshua Kempf; one great-granddaughter, Bessyanna Knapp.

Clara was a quiet, godly woman who was deeply loved by her husband and family. She spent countless hours with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed helping each of them and often hosted at her home. She worked at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka as a bookkeeper for many years.

Clara was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, and also from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.