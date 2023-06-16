Manga, crafting for middle schoolers

Kids in grades 5-8 are invited to sign up for an "MS Manga & More" program from 7-8 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Eureka Public Library, 202. S Main. This will be a fun night focused on Japanese arts and crafts. Participants will chat about Anime and Manga, make fish kites and origami, and sample Japanese candy. Registration is required. Sign up in the children’s library. Call the library at 309-467-2922 for more information.

Family Fun Day

Community members of all ages are invited to Family Fun Day from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in the back parking lot of the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. There will be a tractor show, petting zoo, barrel rides, a play area and more. Kona Ice will be selling shaved ice treats. This free program is sponsored by the AC Home of Eureka. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website eurekapl.org.

Art at the Bodega

Art at the Bodega is hosting a short series of classes at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, this summer. The next class will be making Fused Glass Mushrooms at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Participants will learn the fundamentals of fused glass art to create one-of-a-kind glass mushroom yard stakes. No prior experience is required. Each piece will be ready for pickup from Art at the Bodega in approximately 14 days. The class is open to teen and adult patrons ages 13 and up with a cost of $40 per participant. Space is limited and registration is required. Register on Art at the Bodega’s website, theartbodega.com.