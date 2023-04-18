The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Roanoke Park Building.
Donors can sign up by going to redcrossblood.org, calling 1800-RED CROSS or by contacting Julie Blunier at 309-712-7491
