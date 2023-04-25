Did you know that there are only 21 places in the world with the name of Benson? Two in the United Kingdom, one in Zambia, Africa, 17 in the United States and only one in Illinois! What makes our Benson so special is that in June it is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the town’s founding, its sesquicentennial.

The public and members are invited to attend the May meeting of the Woodford County Historical & Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Benson Village Hall and Historical Center at 412 Front Street.

Village members and town officials will enlighten the gatherers about the town’s history and the plans for the sesquicentennial celebration that will be held on the weekend of June 23 and 24. Visitors will also be able to tour the town museum at 6:30 before the short business meeting of WCHGS and after the program.

The purpose of the historical society is to discover, collect and preserve whatever relates to the natural, industrial, civil, military, educational, family and religious history of Woodford County. To also maintain a mini museum and research library to cultivate the historical sense and diffuse knowledge upon those by meetings and publications.

The Woodford County Historical Society meets monthly, March through November, on the second Thursday of the month. So that people living in all parts of the county can access the meetings, they are held in different locations throughout the county. Everyone is welcome to join, and meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Karen Fyke at 309-360-6772 or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.