Barbara Sue Rora

Sept. 1, 1950 - March 30, 2022

SECOR — Barbara Sue Rora, 71, of Secor, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home.

Barb was born on September 1, 1950, to George Washington "Cotton" and Geraldine Lewis Allen. She married Tommy C. Rora on June 4, 1982, in Eureka. He passed away on July 4, 2001.

Surviving are her fiance, Larry Seggerman of Secor; five children: Vicki (Tim) Kupec of Wenona, Sherrie (Reece) Druery of LaRose, Jennifer (Denny Seggerman) Rora of Secor, Philip Byler of Normal, Salena (Dan) Rora-Luper of Virginia Beach, VA; siblings: Georgia (Joe) Davis of CO, John Allen of Secor, Kathy (Bob) Seggerman of Secor, Bill Pethick of CO; sister-in-law, Bobbi Jo Allen of OH; brother-in-law, Roland Clemonds of MO; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, plus two on the way; many nieces and nephews; and tons of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Frances Clemonds; brothers: Gerald Allen and James Allen; sister-in-law, Moni Allen; and step-father, William "Pops" Pethick.

Barb owned and ran the Secor Saloon for 20-years, first with her late husband, Tom Rora, and later with Larry Seggerman and has made many good friends over the years in doing so. Her friendly, spunky spirit made everyone love her. When she would go other places, she was sure to run into many people who knew her who wanted to say hi.

There will be a private graveside service for family at Roanoke Township Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Secor Sportsman's Club. Knapp-Johnson-Harris is assisting family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with funeral and medical expenses or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences can be sent to family at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.

