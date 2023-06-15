SECOR — The 11th annual Bob Duncan Memorial Golf Outing will be held on Tuesday, July 4 at Fairlakes Golf Club in Secor.

The event is sponsored by the Eureka American Legion Post 466 and will feature prizes, awards, raffles, food and more.

Golfers from Woodford County as well as the Bloomington and Peoria areas participate in the event. The cost is $40 for members and $60 for non-members, and tickets are limited to the first 25 paid teams. Call 309-744-2222 to register.

The proceeds from the event help support the legion's veteran programs.

Bob Duncan was past commander and treasurer for the legion. He was the winner of the 1954 Merrill Graham Eureka City Tournament at Kaufman Park and finished runner-up three times. The event was named in his honor because of his love of golf.

