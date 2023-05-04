EUREKA — The sixth annual Nate Hoffman Memorial Melanoma Adventure Race is set for June 3 at the Eureka Lake Park and Pavilion.

The event is to honor the memory of Nate Hoffman of Congerville and help others in the fight against melanoma. Hoffman died in 2015 after a five-year battle with cancer.

The race raises funds to support the AIM at Melanoma Foundation, a nonprofit organization that seeks to find successful treatments and, ultimately, the cure for melanoma, and to improve the lives of those affected by it.

Over the past few years, the organization has set up tissue banks around the world to help facilitate research and find the correct immunotherapy to combat this deadly form of skin cancer. More information about the organization's efforts can be found at AIMatMelanoma.org.

The event has generated tremendous community support each year, with many local business sponsors, up to 95 participants in the race and more than 45 volunteers helping on the day of the event. Over the past few years, the event has raised over $100,000, organizers said.

The course for the race is mainly at the Eureka Lake Park. The format for the course is similar to a sprint triathlon: bike, kayak, run.

The kids' race course is a 3-mile bike, quarter-mile kayak and 1-mile run. The adult route is a 10-mile bike, 1-mile kayak and 5K trail run. Participants can also opt for a fun walk, which covers 1 mile on the new paved trail at Eureka Lake.

Two local dermatologists will be on site to perform free skin checks. At noon, a fundraiser lunch will feature George’s Famous Pulled Pork and Smoked Mac 'n' Cheese along with other sides.

The event is open to the public, and all are invited to come out to get a free skin check, cheer on the racers, participate in the race and enjoy the fundraiser lunch.

You can check out the race website at bit.ly/natehoffman.

SPONSORS Sponsors for this year's race are: VIVO

Central Illinois Dermatology

Schrock Repair, Inc.

Lawnscapes

Vermeer

North Shore Boat and Board Rentals

Nick DeBolt from Deer Creek

Heartland Fabrication, Inc.