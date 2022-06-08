combinedletters

Election letters deadline

The deadline to submit letters about the June 28 primary is 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17. The final letters will run in the June 24-25 editions.

Vagasky for Livingston sheriff

Why should anyone care about voting in the Livingston County Republican Primary Sheriff’s Election? This election will determine our next county sheriff.

I am endorsing Tom Vagasky for Sheriff of Livingston County.

I was mayor of Forrest for 22 1/2 years and know first-hand the importance of having an accountable sheriff.

I have attended meetings and heard Tom speak. His extensive law enforcement career includes police budgets, federal grant programs and police administration, all excellent qualities a sheriff should possess.

I want a full-time sheriff to lead the department back in the right direction. I’m not convinced a band leader can matchup to Tom’s qualifications. There is no question who is most qualified to fill this position.

I appreciate Tom’s strong morals, integrity, law enforcement experiences and his pledge to being transparent and accountable to the citizens; something Livingston County desperately needs.

Richard A. Sanders,

Forrest

Vagasky for Livingston County Sheriff

I am writing to you in support of Tom Vagasky for Sheriff of Livingston County.

I have lived 60-plus years in Livingston County and I was employed in the 70’s for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. In all the the years of being in Livingston County, I have never seen anyone with the training and extensive experience that Tom Vagasky has in law enforcement.

I feel that his experience and knowledge is what we need to straighten out the past and present problems we are enduring. Please get out and vote June 28. Make the right decision, I did, vote for Tom Vagasky, the only man with the best background and experience for sheriff of Livingston County.

Dennis Smith, Fairbury

Consider using taming process

In the June 2 Pantagraph, columnist Brenden Moore ranked various campaign literature in Illinois—interesting read.

We are being inundated with so much political campaign literature causing many people to just turn off their receptors. Sometimes it’s even confusing to try to determine which political party the mailer is promoting. Besides adding to our recycle containers these mailers also cause many “paper cuts” when delivered, according to our local mail carrier.

That being said, what bothers me more is the lack of civility and truthfulness in many of the campaign literature. What we say or don’t say are both important. “Taming the tongue” is very challenging as we read in the Book of James, Chapter 3.

As a possible approach in the “taming process” we could begin by asking these simple questions before writing or speaking about something or someone:

1. Is it true?

2. Is it necessary?

3. Is it kind?

If the answer is “no” to any of these questions—don’t say it or write it.

I also wonder if these questions could improve our personal communications as well as our relationships?

Tom Spicer, Bloomington

Johnston for McLean County Board

I am proud to write my support for Elizabeth Johnston for McLean County Board, District 5.

Elizabeth Johnston works every day for the betterment of our community, working with our community leaders and citizens of McLean County. Elizabeth Johnston listens and acts on issues that are important for the future of our County. She is a thoughtful young woman, who considers her words carefully and does research before she takes a stand. That is the thoughtfulness we need for McLean County.

John Penn, Bloomington

Vote for Wallace, Bailey-Smith

Primary voting allows us to have a say on who will best represent our views in a general election as well as win that election. I have been closely following two Democratic Party candidates who are running for seats to represent us, one in Springfield and one in Washington.

For the Illinois House in the 91st District, I am voting for Karla Bailey-Smith. She is a skilled tradesperson, a painting contractor who specializes interior work. She knows first-hand the issues which face independent businesses with insurance and taxes. She supports the freedom for women to control their own bodies. Karla supports the struggles of the LGBQT community in securing equal access to education, medical care, and safety from bullying in schools. Karla has been endorsed by Moms Demand Action, the gun control group and the National Organization of Women.

For U.S. Representative in the Illinois 17th District, I am voting for Litesa Wallace. Litesa is working to preserve a woman’s choice in reproduction. She understands the threat of that loss of those rights to families across the district. She will champion access to childcare for working families who are struggling to better themselves through seeking education and better jobs, a track that she herself followed. She has a fine record as a two-term legislator in the Illinois House. She is endorsed by SEIU the fastest growing union in the country.

Early voting has started. Vote for Karla Bailey-Smith and for Litesa Wallace

Greg Koos, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0