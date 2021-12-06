Column: How can Chicago Bears players stay energized after another dismal loss?

Loss No. 8 for the Chicago Bears ended with such a “Who even cares?” feeling Sunday.
Trailing the Arizona Cardinals by 11 points in the closing seconds, quarterback Andy Dalton found a meaningless 11-yard completion over the middle to running back Khalil Herbert, raced his offense to the line of scrimmage and spiked the ball a half-second after time ran out, 5 yards shy of midfield.
With the sky grayer than an elephant’s hide and a cold mist seemingly stuck inside Soldier Field, only a few thousand spectators were still in their seats as time expired on the 33-22 loss. And, well, that was that. Just another predictable but demoralizing defeat for a downcast team that can’t seem to stop losing.
The Bears are losing football games. They’re losing energy. They’re losing focus.
Long ago, they lost the belief of much of their fan base. And it’s likely only a matter of time now before they lose their head coach, much of his staff and quite possibly their general manager too.
Yet almost as soon as Sunday’s result was official, another realization was staring the Bears in the face. They’re miles from the season’s finish line. Five games remain. And the next one is at Lambeau Field — NBC’s Sunday night showcase game for Week 14 — against the championship-contending Green Bay Packers.
Insert the clenched-teeth “Yikes!” emoji here.
During last season’s trip to Green Bay, the Bears fell behind 41-10 in the third quarter and were reminded just how humiliating their existence can be. This season, in games against teams currently inside the NFC playoff picture, the Bears are 0-5 with an average loss of 32-15.
So …
How in the world, amid all this struggle and aggravation, will Bears players find a way to stay locked in? How, in the absence of victories or momentum or general positivity, will the team continue to manufacture the energy needed to succeed?
“That’s a good question,” running back David Montgomery said after Sunday’s loss. “Throughout the entirety of my life, I’ve dreamed of getting to this level. Playing football, I’ve dreamed of getting to a level where I can say I’m a professional athlete in the NFL. And I’m here. As you learn when you get to the NFL, it’s all predicated off wins and losses. But in the midst of it, during the journey, you tend to forget why you do what you do. You forget who you do it for.
“A lot of times, I have to take a step back and understand that I was (once) a little kid playing this game. And you have to get back to the basics of just having fun with it. Regardless of how it looks and even when it’s dark — or as dark as it may seem — you’ve still got to understand that it’s still a game. You’re still meant to have fun. And everybody in the world doesn’t get to do this. So you have to take advantage of it. You have to enjoy it while you’ve got it. Because it’s not forever.”
OK. This was at least a little something, a young and emerging Bears leader vowing to do his part to retain perspective and keep his teammates locked in the grind.
Montgomery spoke to reporters for 8 minutes Sunday. And to be honest, if the Bears want to make every effort they can to retain the investment of their players as indifference pulls at everyone, they should make Montgomery’s question-and-answer session mandatory viewing on the way into the facility this week.
“What you realize and what you learn stepping into a leadership role or a (position) where people watch you is that the things you do happen to carry a lot of weight,” he said. “It becomes infectious. Your mentality. How you practice. How you come into work every day. How you treat everybody else around you. Your character. I take a lot of pride in that.”
There’s only so much you can say about Sunday’s game, the latest dispiriting loss in a Bears season filling with them. Dalton threw four interceptions, each giving the Cardinals possession inside the Bears 30-yard line. Kyler Murray and his offense converted those four short-field gifts into 23 points — more than the Bears have scored in 10 games this season.
On a cold, rainy, altogether dreary day, there was little for a sparse Soldier Field crowd to cheer about. And the anger that seemed to accompany the team’s last home loss — a collapse in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens — seemed to be replaced by apathy and resignation.
Sure, there were a few rounds of boos and a “Fire Nagy!” chant or two. But those were few and far between and didn’t really spread through a stadium that seemed at least half-empty for much of the game.
The Bears trailed for all but 4 minutes, 5 seconds and were behind by at least 10 points for the final three-plus quarters.
That’s exactly how it will feel for the final five weeks, too, with the Bears out of it but obligated to keep playing. All the way through the afternoon of Jan. 9.
Major changes in the organization are almost certainly coming. Over the next month, a justifiable pile-on from fans and analysts will continue.
But for those in uniform, playing through pain and competing through frustration, fuel sources will be needed.
Inspiration may come from a younger player such as Montgomery, who had 141 yards from scrimmage and a 1-yard touchdown run Sunday. It may come from a passionate veteran such as Robert Quinn, who recorded his 11th sack and added a stop of James Conner for a 6-yard loss on third-and-goal from inside the 1 in the fourth quarter.
Others such as Roquan Smith, Jaylon Johnson, Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson must do their part to set a tone and present examples worth following.
“Even when things are bad,” Montgomery said, “I’m still going to have high character. I’m still going to be that guy who tells everybody, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get it.’ I’m going to be that guy that doesn’t feel sorry for anybody. Including myself. And you understand you just have to keep going.”
Montgomery was obviously aggravated after Sunday’s loss. But he wasn’t seething. His homily was heartfelt, not hollow.
So often, NFL pep talks have less substance than a tuft of cotton candy. And for a team that has lost twice as often as it has won this season, there is no magic cure-all.
But there isn’t an escape hatch for this group either. Thus for another full month, players have to retain purpose and need reliable leaders to provide it with words and action.
“Ain’t gonna be no moping around,” Montgomery said. “I’m not built like that. I been built different my whole life. I’m not going to change now because it gets hard.
“I’m going to go into work, and I’m going to get on everybody’s ass. They’re going to get on mine, too, and we’re going to figure it out. … I ain’t got no quit in my blood. I’m going to make sure nobody else in there ain’t got none in theirs either.”
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, center, walks off the field with Joel Iyiegbuniwe after the team's 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham reaches over the goal line to score during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham scores a two-point conversion as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) and Jalen Thompson defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) leaps over Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton after Baker intercepted a Dalton pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Running with Baker is Markus Golden.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton eludes the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen as outside linebacker Jordan Hicks pursues during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tries to elude the grasp of Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns as A.J. Green ties to block Burns during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks comes up for the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) spins out of the attempted tackle by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen advances the ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ,left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham reaches over the goal line to score during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) cleats are seen during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACYZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham scores a two-point conversion as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) and Jalen Thompson defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACYZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACYZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, left, listens to free safety Eddie Jackson during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton hands the ball off to running back David Montgomery during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks out into the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) leaps over Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton after Baker intercepted a Dalton pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Running with Baker is Markus Golden.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) leaps over Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton after Baker intercepted a Dalton pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Running with Baker is Markus Golden. (AP Photo/David Banks)
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton eludes the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
KAMIL KRZACYZYNSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton eludes the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen as outside linebacker Jordan Hicks pursues during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears fans watch their team play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tries to elude the grasp of Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns as A.J. Green ties to block Burns during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) stiff arms Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to back judge Steve Patrick during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks comes up for the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball behind the block of offensive tackle Larry Borom during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) spins out of the attempted tackle by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen advances the ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ,left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Arizona Cardinals celebrates around defensive end Zach Allen after Allen's pass of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen advances the ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ,left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.