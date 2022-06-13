 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE NOTES

Two complete coursework

EDWARDSVILLE - A pair of local residents recently obtained degrees from Southern Illinois University. Prairie Boschulte of Eureka (master) and Minonk's Emma Lorton (bachelor) were part of commencement exercises that were held May 6-7.

Bean makes Dean’s List

MONMOUTH-Julia Bean, a biochemistry major from Eureka, has made the Dean's List at Monmouth College. Bean is the child of Michelle Bean of Eureka.

Leigh named to Dean's List

MILWAUKEE- James Leigh, from Minonk, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Dean's List with High Honors for the 2022 Spring Quarter. Leigh is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

