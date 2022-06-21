COLLEGE NOTES

Eureka College Dean’s List
EUREKA — Eureka College has released their Dean’s List honorees for the Spring 2022 semester.
Local students include:
Cal Braun, Austin Davis, Savannah Hack, Rachel Meyer, Marah Miller and Emmalyn Paul, Eureka. Lauren Ausmus, Daniel Martinez, Kaitlyn Sapp and Autumn Sperry, Goodfield.
Hetz earns a spot on the Dean's List
CONWAY, SC-More than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester, including Hannah Hetz, a Marine Science major from Eureka.