COLLEGE NOTES

Eureka College Dean’s List

EUREKA — Eureka College has released their Dean’s List honorees for the Spring 2022 semester.

Local students include:

Cal Braun, Austin Davis, Savannah Hack, Rachel Meyer, Marah Miller and Emmalyn Paul, Eureka. Lauren Ausmus, Daniel Martinez, Kaitlyn Sapp and Autumn Sperry, Goodfield.

Hetz earns a spot on the Dean's List

CONWAY, SC-More than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester, including Hannah Hetz, a Marine Science major from Eureka.

