BLOOMINGTON-Illinois Wesleyan University honored more than 400 candidates for graduation during Commencement on May 1, 2022. Dr. William Farrar '71, considered to be one of the nation's foremost experts in cancer care and chief executive officer of The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, delivered the Commencement address. The candidates included Quincy Boschulte of Eureka, Magna Cum Laude, majored in Neuroscience.