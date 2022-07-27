COLLEGE NEWS

Augustana College announces 2022 commencement participants

ROCK ISLAND-- Augustana College, Rock Island, Ill., held its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin delivered the address. The graduating class totaled 508.

Those graduating were given advice by Senator Durbin, who reflected on the resilience and hard work of this year's graduates and commended Augustana's commitment to preparing the next generation of peacemakers and problem solvers.

Among the graduates who participated in the ceremony: Sydney Silverthorn from Eureka was recognized with a major(s) in Graphic Design and Jessica Smith from Roanoke was recognized with a major(s) in Psychology and Sociology.

Millikin University spring 2022 Dean's List

DECATUR-Millikin University has announced the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

Local students include Tessa Wiegand and Morgan Greene of Eureka.

Tjaden named to the Dean's List at Palmer

DAVENPORT, IA- Lauren Tjaden of Minonk has been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport, IA.