Colin Hayes shows he can run, too, as Central Catholic finally takes care of Monticello

BLOOMINGTON — Quarterback Colin Hayes was cool with Central Catholic's game plan Friday night to emphasize the running game. Anything to finally beat Monticello.

Hayes just wasn't thinking it would involve him so much.

"We knew we had to pound the ball, and it ended up being me and it worked out for me," he said. "That was one of the few times I've ran a lot and I liked it."

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound junior did damage running and throwing. Hayes rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns, all in the fourth quarter, while passing for 148 yards and two scores as the Saints downed Monticello, 42-28, in an Illini Prairie Conference game at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

After close calls the last three years, Central Catholic finally beat Monticello for the first time since 2017 when the Illini Prairie formed while improving to 3-1 overall and in the league.

"For where we're at with our program, we needed a statement win," said fourth-year Saints' head coach Kevin Braucht. "I hadn't felt like we've had a statement win yet. That's definitely one, for sure."

Fourth quarter roll

Monticello (2-2, 1-2) took a 21-20 lead into the fourth quarter before the Hayes Express took over.

Hayes' 10-yard touchdown run, followed by a two-point conversion pass to Ian Whitaker, gave Central a 28-21 lead with 9:52 left.

The Saints' defense needed a big stop and got it, forcing a Monticello punt.

"We were honestly just saying don't let them pass because their quarterback (Drew Sheppard) is a good kid and they have a bunch of athletes," said Whitaker.

The Saints kept the ball on the ground the rest of the way with Hayes breaking off huge chunks of yards. He scored on runs of 17 and 20 yards as Monticello couldn't stop him.

"We wanted to run the football. We told them that all week," said Braucht. "We didn't anticipate running our quarterback as much as we did, but he had the hot hand so why not?

"He's got deceiving speed with his long strides. Tonight you saw him lowering his shoulders. He's a ton. It's another dimension to our offense."

Quick start

Central went ahead 13-0 on Hayes' 12-yard TD pass to Bo Moews and Whitaker's 3-yard scoring run, which was set up by defensive lineman Dominic McKibbin's interception.

However, Monticello scored twice on fourth down to grab a 14-13 halftime lead. The first came on Sheppard's 52-yard pass to Wade Carroll early in the second quarter. Sheppard then found Spencer Mitze on a 6-yard scoring play with six seconds left until the intermission.

"The message for us (at halftime) was we won the first quarter and they won the second quarter. Two good teams. It's 0-0," said Braucht. "I know we missed the extra point and knew we would have to chase that eventually. We felt really good where we were at. We challenged the kids on a couple things and made a couple tweaks and adjustments."

Hayes wasn't overly concerned.

"We were fine. We were down one," said Hayes, who lofted a beautiful 22-yard TD pass to Ryersen Pirtz in the third quarter. "We knew we had to come out and score a lot because they score a lot and have a good offense."

The Saints finished with 451 yards of total offense compared to Monticello's 351. Sheppard threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

Over the hump

It was easy to tell by the Saints' reactions afterwards this wasn't just any victory especially after a 28-25 overtime loss last week at PBL.

"It feels amazing to get these guys," said Whitaker, who rushed for 98 yards. "We've been working at it, game-planning against them and we've always been so close. It feels amazing to get over that hump."

In his postgame speech, Braucht gave his team the weekend off to loud cheers.

With another nemesis, Tolono Unity, up next Friday at Tolono, the Saints want to keep their momentum going.

"This is going to give us all the confidence in the world to go to their place and play well," said Braucht.