Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
A Lexington woman was struck by a semi Sunday afternoon, state police said.
We have final scores from games all around Central Illinois.
Just when we were getting a handle on delta, here comes mu.
Authorities were investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.
A press release from NPD said 40-year-old Latoyia Godfrey was last seen Thursday, Aug. 26, at her home in Normal. She was wearing an oversized pink sleeveless dress.
The economic situation at Backyard Pool & Patio Inc. in Bloomington has gone off the deep end.
Latoyia Godfrey was located and is safe.
Nearly 30% of Carlyle's 1,004 students had to quarantine because they either tested positive for COVID or were considered a close contact as of Aug. 27, according to the district.
Monday's opening of a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant on Bloomington's east side comes after nearly two years of planning and construction. It will employ 225 people.
