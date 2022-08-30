Co-op blasts East Peoria

Eight different players found the net for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka (2-3) in a 12-0 rout of guest East Peoria on Thursday.

In other games, the co-op participated in the Colin Smith Invitational over the weekend at Stillman Valley. On Friday, the Rockets tipped the hosts 1-0, as Hadley Hirstein provided the goal. Dalton Thomas recorded the shutout in goal. The next day, R-B/E lost 2-1 to Marengo in the semifinals, as Carson Gates had the co-op’s tally. In the third place contest, the Rockets were blanked 4-0 by Genoa-Kingston.

Host Ottawa handed the co-op a 4-1 defeat in the Aug. 23 opener. Gates scored the lone R-B/E goal of a penalty kick.

EP-R-B/E

Gates supplied three more goals followed by TJ Beer (two), Landon Martin (two), Hirstein, Jackson Beer, Isaiah Beyer, Max Stalter and Jude Zeller. The 12 goals was one shy of the 13 the co-op scored in a shutout of Olympia on Sept. 12, 2019.

Beyer recorded two assists along with J. Beer, Martin and Caden Hodel.

R-B/E hosted Canton on Monday. They travel to Chillicothe to meet Illinois Valley Central this afternoon at 4:15 p.m.

Notes: Peoria Richwoods outshot Marengo four to two in sudden death in the title game. Neither team scored in regulation play.