Clothing for anglers improving

The clothing industry for anglers keeps evolving and the good old days are now for anglers who want to be comfortable and dry while on the water or in any conditions.

Materials continue to get better, lighter and multi-functional so they work well when it’s hot but are also great when it’s cold. Breathable fabrics, non-binding or restrictive and dryer than corn at a grain elevator, the new clothing keeps getting better.

The holiday season is a great time to get the favorite outdoors person on your Christmas list some great deals on sun wear, rainsuits and gloves and do I have some favorites? You bet I do.

Rainsuits

The days of the rubberized too-hot-to-wear rainsuits are gone. Today’s rainsuits are more expensive but how do you measure comfort and dryness? It’s on the top of the list for me and although many say they are dry I have found a few that exceed anything prior.

Let’s start with the JB Langley Altus coat and bibs. Made from Toray Entrant HB four layer technological superior fabric allows for a more flexible range of motion plus has moisture wicking properties.

The waterproof zippers are second to none and are 100% seam sealed. They come with a drilled vented 3-way adjustable brimmed hood and two piece articulated sleeves. The double cuffs keep water from running up your arms and there are plenty of pockets to store your goodies out of the elements too.

They come standard with a sunglass slit on the chest, an interior cell phone pocket and have Velcro adjustable outer cuffs. In layman’s terms they are super dry, yet comfortable and are perfect for fishing or a day at a football or soccer game when it’s raining cats and dogs.

Second on my list of favorites is the BuckNBass Reservoir Rain Shell series of rainsuits. The Iron Shell fabric has a 49,000+ water column rating.

They maintain they shape and consistency and I love the hood. The hoods can be worn, they are adjustable while running down the lake and if adjusted correctly won’t flap in the wind. Incorporating the TIZIP Master Seal technology, they are virtually leak proof.

The cuffs are double dry and are built with the toughest neoprene you can buy plus an adjustable Velcro closure to fit any wrist. Another unique feature is they are not a one size fits all and use the anglers body type to determine size. They use a unique casting back that wouldn't hinder even the hardest casters. Comfort is the key with BuckNBass.

Simms has been building high quality clothing for anglers for decades and their ProDry Rainwear is no exception. Built with 3 layer Gore-Tex 3L fabric they keep you dry yet comfortable no matter the temperature and teamed with Simms layering, they work well when it’s hot or cold outside.

Their three point adjustment of the hood keeps rain and water out plus built in drain holes positioned on the back of the collar won’t let water puddle. The zippered hand warmer pockets feel dry even when wet and their no-catch water tight cuff keeps water out even in a driving rain while casting. The rain gasket liner allows for warms and wicking away from the body.

All of the rainsuits mentioned above are not inexpensive but getting wet one time in a cheaper model while on the water makes them a great bargain no matter the cost.

All dry quickly after use and won’t mildew. For someone who spends a lot of time on the water and fishing in the rain they all are exceptional. Each can be accessorized with gloves, boots and other layering apparel to make them a total set that any angler would be proud to own.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0