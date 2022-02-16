Updated list of weather-related closures in Central Illinois

The following weather-related closures have been announced. Send your closures to ojacobs@pantagraph.com.
Schools
- El Paso Gridley CUSD No. 11 will have an eLearning day Thursday, students will be off Friday for a planned School Improvement Day
Municipal
- City of Bloomington offices will be closed Thursday
- Miller Park Zoo will be closed Thursday
Programs
- The Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen will not be open for serving on Thursday
