Clippers' Paul George to miss at least three weeks with torn elbow ligament

An elbow injury that already had sidelined Paul George for two weeks has worsened and will keep the Clippers' leading scorer out even longer.

A torn ulnar collateral ligament in George's right elbow — his shooting arm — will sideline the All-Star wing until he is re-evaluated in three to four weeks, "at which point next steps will be determined," the team said Saturday.

Since spraining the elbow Dec. 6, George had returned to play just two games. During the first, a loss Monday to San Antonio, George shook out the affected arm following his first basket, showing some discomfort, but said afterward his elbow "felt fine."

But that comeback was brief.

Now the Clippers (17-15) must manage without their top scorer while also compensating for the absences of other significant contributors because of either injuries — including Luke Kennard (hip) and Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) — or health and safety protocols, which have sidelined point guard Reggie Jackson and forward Marcus Morris Sr. All while they enter the most difficult stretch of their schedule.

Fourteen of their next 20 games are on the road.

George was averaging 24.7 points, his highest in three seasons, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists, but his shooting numbers were uncharacteristically low for a historically steady shooter.

A career 38% three-point shooter, George had made just 32% of his shots from deep. The Clippers have outscored opponents by 1.7 points per 100 possessions when he plays versus when he sits.

George felt his two-week rehab was a "honestly a blessing," he said last week, because it thrust teammates into different roles — roles that will become much more important amid his longer absence.

"They got to jell and play and find themselves," George said last week. "I thought a lot of them looked aggressive with the extended minutes and extended roles. Nothing should change when I come back ... they should know how to play and still be themselves.

"I want them to be aggressive, I want them to attack, have the same mentality if I'm in or out. We're out there to win, and that's what it's gonna take. Everybody's gotta be themselves for us to win."

