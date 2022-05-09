CLARIFICATION

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In the weekend editorial "Reversal could have repercussions," the paragraph should have read: "A prominent conservative -- Peter Brimelow, a former editor at the National Review -- is already eyeing using the potential ruling as a bridge to deconstructing the 1954 Brown verdict." The printed version indicated more than Brimelow had made the suggestion.

