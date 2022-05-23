Civil War dancers to present program for WCHGS

METAMORA-Dancers of the Central Illinois Civil War Dance Society dressed in beautiful period costumes will perform spirited quadrilles, scandalous waltzes, Virginia Reels, polkas and other dances that Americans enjoyed in nineteenth century America at the June 9 meeting of the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society at Snyder Village banquet room, 1200 E. Partridge, Metamora. Directions: Enter from 116, take an immediate left and then a right to reach the parking lot for the SV Center. A short business meeting will start at 7 p.m. with the program to follow.

The Woodford County Historical Society meets monthly, March through November, on the 2nd Thursday of the month. So that people living in all parts of the county can access the meetings, they are held in different locations throughout the county. Everyone is welcome to join the Society, and meetings are free and open to the public. For more information or directions to the Park, call Karen Fyke at 309-360-6772 or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.