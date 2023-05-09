BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington, along with the American Water Works Association, will celebrate Drinking Water Week.

The week takes place May 7-13. It is a celebration that recognizes the vital role water plays in everyday life for both water professionals and the communities served.

The city is observing the week by inviting the community to learn about how vital clean, safe water is in daily life and its role in protecting public health and the environment.

Drinking Water Week encourages participants to recognize and honor the work that water professionals complete around the clock in order to deliver quality tap water.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe was expected to issue a proclamation for the week at Monday's Bloomington City Council meeting.