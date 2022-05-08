Of all the positions that Cindy Ramsey has held in over four decades as a nurse, she has most enjoyed working with hospice patients.
Ramsey, 62, works as a hospice nurse for OSF Healthcare and clinic nurse at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.
“I enjoy the communication you get back from patients,” she said. “You treat them like family and they respond with love and compassion. There comes a satisfaction in knowing you’ve helped someone or made their day.”
Nursing was a natural fit for Ramsey, who said she has always loved spending time with people.
“When friends were sick, they would always come to me,” she said. “The next step for me was nursing.”
Ramsey has received recognition for her service at various times during her 42-year nursing career, but the biggest accomplishments in her mind are comfortable patients and satisfied families. She’s received letters from former patients, and enjoys being able to develop connections.
“Having patients that specifically ask for you, it makes you feel good to know that you’ve bonded well with them,” she said.
She advises others who are considering nursing to start by pursuing a bachelor’s degree.
“It’s so hard to go back and do bits and pieces while you’re working,” she said. They should also work to treat patients and families as their own, she said.
Ramsey has three daughters, Keli Ryva, Kimberly Douglass and Kristin Teeples, and three grandchildren she loves to spend time with when she’s not working.