Cider making, a family weekend adventure

It was the fall of 2015, and the Golden apples trees that my mother-in law planted before our granddaughter, Addy was even born, had a magnificent crop of apples. What do we do with all of them? After making pies and applesauce, we decided to make cider.

Apple cider is made from apples that are washed, cut and ground into an "apple mash" similar to applesauce. We were lucky to find that our neighbors, the Grube’s, down the road to the east of us had an apple cider press that we could use for the price of a few jugs of cider. Dan, my husband, brought it home and hosed it off and we were ready for a weekend of cider making. It was a cool sunny afternoon so we set up the press in the driveway of our lonely empty corncrib on the farm. My sister, Jeanne, and I cut up both Golden Delicious apples from our trees and red apples from Minonk Chocolates Michigan apples that were not perfect enough to make into caramel apples. Dan set up the press and the only thing we could find to fit under the press to catch the cider was a Rubbermaid plastic storage container. We all took turns winding the press. Dan got blisters on his hands from turning the press much more than the rest of us. I cannot remember how or if we strained the cider before putting it in recycled gallon milk jugs. Thanks to daughter, Miranda being the photographer, we are blessed to have many more pictures from that weekend saved.

This year the same two trees are loaded with apples as I write this article. The Japanese beetles destroyed any chance of but a few apples since 2015. Since it has been a little dry this summer, Dan started watering the trees when we haven’t gotten a rain during the past weeks. We hope to be back into the cider making production this year.

Here is a little historical information on cider making that goes back to the local people of Kent in what is now England. Back then, apple cider was not the sweet, non-alcoholic drink we now recognize, but a much boozier version. While it might seem odd that an alcoholic beverage was considered a daily necessity, cider was safe for many during early recorded history. Water could not be trusted in many cases, given that it was riddled with bacteria, and other drinks could be expensive to obtain. Cider, by comparison, had a low-alcohol content that rendered it inhospitable to bacteria, and was relatively cheap to produce. As a result, cider enjoyed a status as the main drink of many European cultures.

Cider also served a major role in the earliest European settlers in America. The Mayflower had a beam damaged in a storm badly enough to think of turning back to England, but a large iron screw from an apple press was able to be reworked to use as a brace enabling the ship to continue to New England.

Cider’s popularity continued through the 18th and 19th centuries because it was a more sanitary beverage. It was a staple drink at most dinner tables. Ciderkin was a lower alcoholic version of cider usually served to children.

As the population of America expanded to the west, so did cider. Most of us know the story of John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed. Although the legend wants you to believe that he spread seeds randomly throughout the Midwest motivated by his love of the fruit, he was actually a land prospector and a wise businessman. Moving from Pennsylvania to Illinois, Chapman was able to acquire land, plant orchards and nurseries and sell stock to incoming pioneers for profit. All of his trees were planted from seeds which rarely produced apples fit for eating, but usually suitable for cider.

During the late 1800s cider began to see a decline in popularity due to various reasons. A large contributor was the influx of German and Eastern Europeans who brought with them a thirst for beer. As they settled deeper into the Midwest, they found land that was more suitable for growing the barley and grains needed for beer production. Beer could be produced on a larger scale and better service the quickly growing American cities.

Cider became more popular to the countryside. But the biggest blow to cider happened on January 16, 1919 when the United States ratified the 18th amendment, and the prohibition of alcohol in the United States took effect one year later. The production of cider became illegal, and even fresh apple juice production was severely limited. Prohibitionists saw to it that nearly all cider apple trees in the country were given the ax or the torch, undoing much of John Chapman's work.

Legally, cider must be made with a minimum of thirty-five percent apple juice. That means most of the contents of the glass is water. There is no comparison between them and the magnificent 100% fresh juice ciders that are liquid expressions of the fruit in the orchard and the weather of that particular growing season. To me there is nothing better than a glass of cider from central Illinois’ own Tanner’s Orchard. Four generations of the Tanner family have welcomed us to their orchard.

Originally John Tanner started a farm/orchard near Deer Creek but the location was difficult to get to. So, in 1947, John found a new place near Spear, Illinois that had 20 acres of established apple trees right next to old Route 88 (now Route 40). For more information on their family orchard go to https://www.tannersorchard.com/ and check out their web page.