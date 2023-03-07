ROANOKE-Roanoke Mennonite Church looks different these days as they make spaces for the children to coexist and play within the parameters of worship. A new place space introduced into the sanctuary allows children and their adults to relax and participate in worship while also doing what comes naturally to them - play.

The church also underwent a cosmetic renovation to the nursery space a few years ago and a redecorating of the church basement for a renewed focus on junior high and high school youth.

The youth group is quickly growing, and the space was much needed so they would have a place to land, hangout, and fellowship. They are excited about the possibility of opening up a space to make all feel welcome, and they feel that the one place to start is with their youth.

Services are held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with Sunday School following at 10:30 a.m. Grades 5-12 meet every Wednesday evening 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Roanoke Mennonite Church is located halfway between Eureka and Roanoke at 1195 County Rd 1600 E, Eureka.

Further questions, or request for quotes can be directed to: Tiffany Wyse-Fisher (church board member) 309-256-4684, Bryan Miller (pastor and youth pastor) 309-467-3460, bryan@roanokemennonite.org or Jolene Miller (pastor) 309-467-3460, jolene@roanokemennonite.org.