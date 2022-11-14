Christmas tree raffle coming to Minonk

MINONK-Minonk again will hold their 7th Annual Christmas Tree Raffle. They are looking for tree sponsor to decorate a 3 ft. artificial Christmas tree in any theme and anyone including businesses, individuals, churches, etc. can be a sponsor.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three trees that bring in the most money. Also donation trees will be on display at Knights Fitness and all money raised will be donated to St. Jude Minonk to Peoria Run Team, Bella Fortner Brick Dedication and Heart of Illinois Blue Star Mothers.

Tree drop-off will take place Nov. 20-27 at Knight Fitness, excluding Thanksgiving day. Contact Tessa Arndt at 815-822-2290 or email knightfitnessminonk.com for drop-off time and other information.

Raffle tickets will be sold for chances to win the donated trees. There will be an online link to purchase tickets. Once all the trees are posted on Nov. 27, you will be able to comment on the picture of the tree that you would like tickets for and pay via Venmo or PayPal.

Drawing for the winners will take place after the Minonk Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. You do not need to be present to win.