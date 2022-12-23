Christmas is over, but the need goes on

Christmas is over, but the needs of Heartline and the local food pantries go on throughout the year. These non-profit organizations depend on community support to keep their doors open. We will be accepting donations to the Season of Giving fund for these organizations through the end of the year. No donation is too small and every little bit helps.

How to give

Donating to the Season of Giving fund will directly benefit the Eureka Food Pantry, the Roanoke Food Pantry the Minonk Food Pantry, and/or Heartline/Heart House.

In exchange for a donation in any amount, the Woodford County Journal will print a dedication written by the donor in the newspaper. Donations can be designated for any one of the above charities or split among them. Cash or checks are welcome, but checks should be made payable to the specific organization to which you wish to donate. If you give to more than one organization, please write separate checks to them.

The Woodford County Journal will act as a conduit for the donations and turn your checks and cash over to the organizations you designate. The organizations will process the checks and cash. This method provides a direct link from your written checks to the charity, which will make it easier for you to track if you want to use the donation for tax purposes.

We do not have any administrative costs involved with handling the fund. You can be sure every dollar you give will go to the charities you designate. All donations are appreciated.

Donations this week

In Eureka

Jesus is the reason, God’s blessings to you! Anonymous - $200.

Bruce & Donna - $100.

Thankful for a Savior, Anonymous - $35.

In memory of loved ones, Anonymous - $100.

Wishing everyone blessings in 2023, Stoneleaf Nursery - $200.

In memory of Harold. In honor of Pat, Mark, Candace, Susan and Scott. - $300.

Total this week: $935

Total to date: $5,852

In Roanoke

“In remembrance of our Dan”, Anonymous - $150.

Loving memory of Earl & Jeannie Hammond, Bob & John Luginbuhl, $200.

Thankful for our Teacher, HR Guy, Police Officer and Nursing Supervisor, DZ & MB - $100.

Deceased members of our family, M&E - $100.

In memory of Elmer & Jim. Peace and blessings to all my wonderful family & friends for their help, Millie - $300.

Total this week: $850

Total to date: $7,650

In Minonk

Total this week: 0

Total to date: $183

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE: $13,685