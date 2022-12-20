Christmas is near, but the need goes on

Christmas is almost here, but the needs of Heartline and the local food pantries go on throughout the year. These non-profit organizations depend on community support to keep their doors open. We will be accepting donations to the Season of Giving fund for these organizations through the end of the year. No donation is too small and every little bit helps.

As you bask in the glow of the past holiday activities after enjoying a good meal, spending time with family, and treasuring the gifts you received, think about those who may not be as fortunate as you and need a little extra help. Donating to the Season of Giving fund will give these organizations the opportunity to offer that help.

How to give

Donating to the Season of Giving fund will directly benefit the Eureka Food Pantry, the Roanoke Food Pantry the Minonk Food Pantry, and/or Heartline/Heart House.

In exchange for a donation in any amount, the Woodford County Journal will print a dedication written by the donor in the newspaper. Donations can be designated for any one of the above charities or split among them. Cash or checks are welcome, but checks should be made payable to the specific organization to which you wish to donate. If you give to more than one organization, please write separate checks to them.

The Woodford County Journal will act as a conduit for the donations and turn your checks and cash over to the organizations you designate. The organizations will process the checks and cash. This method provides a direct link from your written checks to the charity, which will make it easier for you to track if you want to use the donation for tax purposes.

We do not have any administrative costs involved with handling the fund. You can be sure every dollar you give will go to the charities you designate. All donations are appreciated.

Donations this week

In Eureka

Anonymous - $100.

In loving memory of Regina and Holly Marie Swartz – both who gladly helped others. Forever in our hearts. Love mom and grandma (Evelyn Collins) and family - $25.

Anonymous - $50.

Thankful and blessed in Congerville - $100.

Anonymous - $100.

Blessed in Goodfield - $50.

In loving memory of Pat / Matthew, Anonymous - $20.

Because we are truly blessed, Anonymous - $150.

Anonymous - $50.

Because of all that Jesus has done for us! Anonymous - $300.

In loving memory, Anonymous - $100.

In lieu of mailing cards, this will help the needy. Thankful for Jesus, Anonymous - $250.

God bless all those in need this Christmas season, Anonymous - $100.

Wishing everyone peace, love & joy this Christmas season, Anonymous - $50.

Anonymous - $100.

In memory of our parents, Dennis and Carolyn - $50.

Ed & Doris Guingrich family.In loving memory of our love ones who have passed from this life, Anonymous - $280.

For those in need, Anonymous - $200.

Behold Him, Gram - $50.

In memory of daughter and husband, Anonymous - $500.

Total this week: $1,980

Total to date: $4,917

In Roanoke

Jesus is the reason for the season! TKM - $50.

Anonymous - $100.

In memory of Brac & June Huschen, Bill and Mary Steinbicker - $500.

In loving memory of Bob and Rich and our parents. A blessed Christmas to all, Ray & Carol - $200.

In loving memory of Marvin, Ila Pfister - $100.

In loving memory of Kim Leman, Anonymous - $250.

Anonymous - $50.

Loving memory of dad, mom, Normie and Dan, Deb - $200.

Anonymous - $300.

In memory of Laynie, Anonymous - $300.

In memory of Woody who loved Roanoke, Dean & Janet - $100.

In honor of Verle & Rachel, Anonymous - $200.

Total this week: $2,350

Total to date: $6,500

In Minonk

The Real Deal Card Club: Martha, Shirley, Kim, Sharon, Alice & Joan - $150

Total this week: $150

Total to date: $183

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE: $11,600