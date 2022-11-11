Christmas fund open for the holidays

The Woodford County Journal is opening its annual Christmas fund. Every year this fund offers an opportunity to donate to local charities who serve local people in need year round.

Donating to the Season of Giving fund will directly benefit Heartline and Heart House, the Eureka Food Pantry, the Roanoke Food Pantry and/or the Minonk Food Pantry.

In exchange for a donation in any amount, the WCJ will print a dedication written by the donor in the newspaper. It can be a time to honor loved ones, dedicate a gift to someone, or simply give from your heart. Donations can be designated for any one of the above charities or split among them. Cash or checks are welcome, but checks should be made payable to the specific organization to which you wish to donate. If you give to more than one organization, please write separate checks to them.

The WCJ will act as a conduit for the donations and turn your checks and cash over to the organizations you designate. The organizations will process the checks and cash. This allows the organizations to receive your donations in a timely manner so they have the money in their hands sooner to use in any way they need. This method also provides a direct link from your written checks to the charity, which will make it easier for you to track if you want to use the donation for tax purposes.

As we turn the last calendar pages of the year, we cannot help but look forward to a season filled with holiday happenings, family gatherings, good food and making memories.

Yet, there are families in the area who could not enjoy the bountiful blessings most of us take for granted without the help of the above area agencies who offer the promise of gifts for children who would otherwise have none, and/or food to enjoy a holiday meal.

Because of the generosity of people from our area, this newspaper has collected thousands of dollars in the past for these organizations. We set no goals, but are happy to receive all donations. We do not have any administrative costs involved with handling the fund. You can be sure every dollar you give will go to the charities you designate.

To make a donation, fill out the Season of Giving form, write a check(s) payable to the organization(s) you are supporting, or give cash, then mail it to us: Woodford County Journal, P. O. Box 36, Eureka, IL, 61530.

Donations and dedications can be made by name or anonymously using the form provided. If you need additional room for the dedication, a separate sheet may be enclosed. We are looking forward to another successful Season of Giving with the help of the generous people who live in our communities.