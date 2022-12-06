Christie Sweet recognized for service

EUREKA-The 2022 Service Award of the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society was given to volunteer Christie Sweet at a recent meeting of the Society. Sweet is a dedicated historian and genealogist who has been instrumental in keeping the Research Room in operation. Her knowledge of internet sources has enabled many successful genealogical searches. She is currently collecting data on Woodford County restaurants in preparation for the writing of a full-size book in the future.

The Service Award was created in 2014 in memory of long-time president James L. Fyke. Each year a volunteer who has been of great help to the Society is chosen, and his/her name is added to the plaque.

The Woodford County Historical & Genealogical Society is headquartered at 112 N. Main Street, Eureka. Everyone is welcome to join the Society, and meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Karen Fyke at 309-360-6772 or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860