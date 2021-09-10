Chicago Whitney Young escapes Chicago Lane Tech 10-8

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Whitney Young's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Lane Tech 10-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

The Dolphins jumped over the Indians 10-8 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins drew first blood by forging a 10-6 margin over the Indians after the first quarter.

