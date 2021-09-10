Chicago Mt. Carmel engulfs Niles Notre Dame College Prep in flames 55-20

Chicago Mt. Carmel offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Niles Notre Dame College Prep with an all-around effort during this 55-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Chicago Mt. Carmel's control showed as it carried a 48-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Caravan's offense roared to a 41-14 lead over the Dons at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

