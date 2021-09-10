Chicago Marist gallops past La Grange Park Nazareth 28-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Marist spurred past La Grange Park Nazareth 28-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Chicago Marist's control showed as it carried a 14-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 7-0 halftime score.
Chicago Marist jumped in front of La Grange Park Nazareth 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
