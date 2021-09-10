 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chicago Marist gallops past La Grange Park Nazareth 28-14

  • Updated
  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Marist spurred past La Grange Park Nazareth 28-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Marist's control showed as it carried a 14-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 7-0 halftime score.

Chicago Marist jumped in front of La Grange Park Nazareth 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Chicago Marist squared up on Chicago Curie in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News