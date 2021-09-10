Chicago Brother Rice hammers Lisle Benet into submission 42-6

Chicago Brother Rice earned a convincing 42-6 win over Lisle Benet in Illinois high school football action on September 10.
Chicago Brother Rice's force showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Chicago Brother Rice's offense roared to a 21-0 lead over Lisle Benet at halftime.
Chicago Brother Rice drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lisle Benet after the first quarter.
