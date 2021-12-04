Chicago Blackhawks make a late push but lose 3-2 to the New York Rangers

The Chicago Blackhawks jumped to a 1-0 lead, but the New York Rangers fought back to win 3-2 and extend their winning streak to six games Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

With a sixth attacker on the ice, Alex DeBrincat scored with 1 minute, 19 seconds left in the game, but the Hawks couldn’t find the tying goal.

The Hawks had done a better job in recent games of breaking out of their zone and not creating the mistakes that turn into odd-man rushers, but the Rangers’ speed forced the Hawks into bad passes on offense and penalties on defense.

A couple of the goals against Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen came on backdoor opportunities.

Before it unraveled in the second and third periods — with 13 Rangers shots on goal in each — the game started well for the Hawks. . Patrick Kane scored with 23 seconds left in the first period to break a scoreless tie.

Kane trailed on Seth Jones’ and Brandon Hagel’s 2-on-1 rush, which Julien Gauthier caught up and got a stick on the puck. Hagel batted the puck back to Kane, who tapped it in as goalie Alexandar Georgiev tried to locate it.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant challenged for high-sticking, but the NHL situation room ruled “Hagel’s stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he batted the puck,” and the goal was upheld.

For third game in a row, the Hawks held a team scoreless in the first period but couldn’t handle a second-period push.

Henrik Borgstrom was penalized a double-minor for high-sticking, and Ryan Strome capitalized with a power-play goal 4:41 into the second. Lankinen slid to his right to face the threat from Artemi Panarin, but Panarin sent it cross-ice to Strome for a backdoor goal.

Thirteen minutes later, Strome and Panarin assisted on Adam Fox’s goal to put the Rangers ahead for the first time.

Panarin all but sealed it with a backdoor goal with 5:14 left. Once again, Strome was in on the assist, along with Jacob Trouba.

Lankinen made 28 saves and Georgiev 25.

