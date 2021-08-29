Chicago Bears tight end Jesper Horsted caps his preseason with 3 touchdowns. Will it be enough to make the team?

There’s little debate over which play in Saturday night’s preseason finale most tickled Chicago’s fancy. It came in the final minute of the first half at Nissan Stadium with Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the move and keeping his eyes downfield.

Fields has a knack for these kinds of things, extending plays that are otherwise disrupted and using his instincts and athletic gifts to create magic. Thus as Fields rolled toward the sideline with visions of creating a big play, Bears coach Matt Nagy had little issue with him firing a pass into a congested section of the end zone.

“He took a shot,” Nagy said.

Tight end Jesper Horsted wasn’t necessarily open. But he was open enough. And Fields’ precise dart found Horsted’s hands a foot from the right sideline for the Bears’ first offensive touchdown.

“That was an example of the power of Justin Fields,” Horsted said of the 20-yard score.

That’s the highlight that will be played on a loop from the Bears’ 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans. It’s exactly the kind of evidence that suggests Fields will be ready to be an NFL starter very, very soon, if he isn’t already.

But credit Horsted’s concentration for helping put those points on the board. And give the third-year tight end added praise for tacking on two more touchdowns before the night was over, taking advantage of opportunities to state his case for sticking around into the season.

Horsted’s night included five catches and 104 receiving yards with second-half TD grabs of 6 and 54 yards from Nick Foles. Horsted also jump-started that touchdown drive in the final minutes of the first half by drawing a 20-yard pass-interference penalty against Titans safety Matthias Farley.

“I felt very comfortable out there tonight,” Horsted said. “And I think it showed.”

Horsted’s first TD catch is the one everyone will fixate on in the coming days. But his final score of the night might have been his most impressive, a left-handed stab of a Foles fastball and an immediate corner turn. Off he went, up the Bears sideline for the final 38 yards.

Horsted had beaten linebacker Jan Johnson across the middle and knew once the football stuck to his glove that he was gone.

“I even threw a little point in there,” he said. “Which is not usually my style. I was just really excited.”

Still, prepare yourself to see Horsted’s first touchdown for several days. Because that one came from Fields, the Bears’ quarterback of the future who is working hard to accelerate his timeline to emerge as the starter. Horsted did a terrific job on the play of converting his original out route and breaking up the field to get free from safety Clayton Geathers.

Bears receiver Dazz Newsome was also darting into the same area of the end zone during the scramble with two other Titans nearby. Horsted still wasn’t sure after the game if Fields’ throw was intended for him.

“I didn’t stop to ask that question,” he said. “I just took the ball. Great throw.”

“That was to my man Jesper, for sure,” Fields said with a smile after the game. “For sure.”

When the ball arrived, Horsted made certain to snatch it.

“That football is everything,” he said. “When that ball is in the air, every part of my being is trying to get that ball. You just need a laser focus on it.”

After the score, Horsted was like so many Bears fans watching on TV and celebrating on social media, thoroughly impressed with the placement of Fields’ pass.

“No one else could have caught that ball except maybe (Newsome),” he said. “Just a great ball. Just enough space so I could get both feet in. But no defender could have gotten that ball.”

It’s hard to know what a big night in the preseason finale will mean for Horsted. He now enters a three-day period full of nerves and uncertainty as he awaits his fate at Tuesday’s deadline to trim the roster to 53 players. This is Horsted’s third time through the final-cuts process of the NFL preseason.

He joined the Bears in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of Princeton and converted wide receiver, and he didn’t make the cut on Labor Day weekend, later added to the practice squad. He eventually was promoted to the active roster and played in six games as a rookie.

Last summer, the Bears again cut Horsted and kept him around on the practice squad — for the entire season.

This year?

“I would love to be here,” Horsted said. “I feel really comfortable in this offense. I know the guys really well. So I really hope it’s here. But I just want to play football. So wherever that leads me.”

The Bears are stocked at tight end with Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet and Jesse James all roster locks and J.P. Holtz perhaps warranting a spot because of his blocking ability. But Horsted did what he could do with his opportunities Saturday and left Nashville understanding that he could be on the Bears’ Week 1 roster, again relegated to the practice squad or maybe cut and picked up on waivers by another team.

The Bears’ initial 53-man roster is due at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a waiting game,” Horsted said. “There are lot of really good players who flashed (and put together) great film this camp. I’m competing against them. But I feel like I played my best today. Now I’ll just wait and see what 3 o’clock Tuesday brings me.”

