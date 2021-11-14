Chicago Bears offense at the bye: What's working, what's not and what's to come

It may be the Chicago Bears bye week, but Justin Fields has homework to do.

Matt Nagy said Bears coaches planned to ask the rookie quarterback to self-scout, study defenses and begin preparations for the Baltimore Ravens as players left Halas Hall for a five-day break.

The goal is to keep Fields on the upward trajectory of his last two performances — while also allowing him to take a breather.

"I think he'll be excited to really attack it," Nagy said. "These past two games he kind of feels that ball rolling the right way, like he's got some momentum going. He feels that, so now he's going to be super excited to get right back at it and get going.

"At the same point in time, we stressed to all these guys it's a long year. Get right mentally, right? Get your bodies back physically and let's see what happens with the second part of this year."

Fields and the Bears offense have a wide range of performances to evaluate from their 3-6 start to the season, which included seven starts by Fields.

But their play late in Monday night's 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers should help give them a more positive outlook as they prepare for the second half.

Here's a look at the Bears offense through nine games.

What's working?

If this review had happened two weeks earlier after the Bears' 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it would have had a much different tone.

Since Fields took over as the starter for then-injured quarterback Andy Dalton in Week 3, Nagy has said there would be ups and downs as Fields developed, and it has been an emotional roller coaster for the Bears and their fans.

But in the last two outings, Fields unlocked some important parts of his game.

Against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, Fields rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while throwing for 175 yards and a touchdown.

In Week 9 against the Steelers, Fields and the Bears finally hit on explosive passing plays — six passes of 20 or more yards — leading to 291 passing yards for the game.

Nagy said the Bears "feel a lot different now" than they did after Fields' first start — a disastrous offensive performance against the Cleveland Browns that resulted in 47 net yards and 1 net passing yard and prompted Nagy to hand over play calling to Bill Lazor.

Fields enters the bye having completed 59.4% of his passes for 1,282 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has 52 carries for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

"We feel better as to the types of plays we're putting in that fit him, fit our offense, trying to find that match and that balance," Nagy said. "The last two weeks his decision making and timing has been really, really good. And then he's taking shots downfield, which is great. We're not hitting on all of them, but when you still take those downfield (shots), they can't sit on you all the time."

With an eye on the future, two of the players making plays for Fields recently are second-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney and second-year tight end Cole Kmet.

Mooney leads the Bears with 36 catches for 450 yards and two touchdowns, and Kmet has come on stronger over the last four games and has 28 catches for 284 yards.

And while Fields was wading into his NFL career, the Bears leaned heavily on the run game, getting some big performances from David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

What's not?

As exciting as the ending to Fields' Monday night performance was, let's be clear: The Bears offense got into the end zone only twice, with the other touchdown coming when DeAndre Houston-Carson recovered a fumbled punt return and ran it in.

The Bears rank last in the league with 144.1 passing yards per game and 5.47 passing yards per play. They're last in allowing sacks on 13.9% of pass attempts.

They're second-to-last with 280.7 total yards per game, 4.71 yards per play and a 3.8% interception rate. And they rank in the bottom quarter of the league in third-down, fourth-down, red-zone and goal-to-go percentages.

It's going to take a lot more to declare this offense fixed.

Nagy and the Bears are excited about the explosive pass plays Monday because they were nonexistent in many other games.

They were encouraged by Fields' connection with Allen Robinson on Monday because Robinson's 68 receiving yards on four catches were a season high. Robinson had 70 or more receiving yards in 12 games last season.

Fields was sacked only three times Monday, and the word "only" can be used because he was sacked four or more times in four games. He has been sacked a league-leading 29 times for 219 yards.

In addition, the offensive line has dealt with injuries to rookie tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom and veteran tackle Germain Ifedi. Jenkins still hasn't played after August back surgery, and Borom missed six games with a sprained ankle. Ifedi is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Bears at least made a smart move in signing veteran left tackle Jason Peters to help stabilize the position with Jenkins out.

Reliable players

The Bears wouldn't be at the bottom of the league in so many offensive stats if they had more clear-cut answers in this category.

After years of the answer being Robinson, the veteran wide receiver has just 30 catches for 339 yards and a touchdown. So the Montgomery-Herbert duo probably has been the most consistently good thing for the Bears offense this year, with help from the offensive line.

In five games, Montgomery has 82 carries for 372 yards and three touchdowns. His average of 4.5 yards per carry would be the highest of his career.

Herbert, the Bears' 2021 sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, stepped in smoothly when Montgomery sprained a knee and was out four games. Herbert has 85 carries for 364 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

The Bears went back to primarily using Montgomery against the Steelers — he had 13 carries for 63 yards — but now have two nice options at running back.

"You've never seen any wide eyes or any hesitation from the bright lights," Lazor said of Herbert. "The guy just goes. He's very decisive as a runner. He has been able to play with power at times. He has been able to break some tackles."

Best case scenario

No matter your opinion on whether Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace should stay or go after this season, the best-case scenario involves Fields taking more steps toward becoming the star franchise quarterback Bears fans have been dreaming of for decades.

In this world, Fields continues to connect with his receivers on the explosive plays that emerged Monday. He makes good decisions about when to use his legs to hurt defenses. He rises to the occasion in big moments.

The coaches, with a better understanding of what works best with Fields, use an offense that plays to his strengths. And the young offensive players around Fields — including Mooney, Kmet, Montgomery, Herbert, Borom and maybe even Jenkins — continue to make strides in their own development.

Maybe that all would lead to some big wins this season, but more importantly, it would set up the Bears and Fields to succeed in future seasons.

Worst case scenario

In the worst case, Fields' second-half performance against the Steelers was a blip that the Bears can't consistently re-create.

More performances like those against the Browns and Bucs that were marred by sacks and turnovers eat away at Fields' confidence. Bears coaches don't set up Fields for success, and it hurts his progress.

Robinson, Kmet and Mooney don't repeat their performances from Monday and don't make the type of plays a rookie quarterback needs them to. Robinson departs in the offseason, leaving the Bears without a top receiver. Jenkins never gets on track after his injury.

The Bears finish the season with a losing record and an unclear picture of what they have in their rookie quarterback. Either Pace, Nagy and the coaches get another year to show progress — or George McCaskey and Ted Phillips pick new leadership with which Fields must start anew, though some might argue that last part is the more appealing option.

