Chicago Ag Science trips Chicago Bogan in tenacious tussle 16-14

Chicago Ag Science poked just enough holes in Chicago Bogan's defense to garner a taut 16-14 victory in Illinois high school football on September 10. .
In recent action on August 27, Chicago Ag Science faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Bogan took on Chicago Collins on August 28 at Chicago Bogan High School. For a full recap, click here.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Chicago Ag Science and Chicago Bogan were both scoreless.
