“It is what it is.” That’s one of Chase Martin’s favorite sayings, and therein lies a piece of valuable wisdom: that we can’t always control events, but we can control how we respond. Chase Martin, son of Jesse and Jenny Martin, has been in control for much of his RBHS career as a student-athlete, especially on the mound, but he knows firsthand that sometimes life can throw a curveball.

Chase was a 4-year varsity player on the basketball and baseball teams at RB. He has been a major contributor to the baseball team as a flame-throwing pitcher and team captain. He sadly broke his leg and missed most of his junior season, but he persevered through his recovery, which revealed the true strength of his character – and the marvels of modern medical technology. Chase showed by example that we can get knocked down, but it’s not about that; it’s about how we pick ourselves – and each other – back up. With a surgically repaired leg that required a steel rod and four screws, he fought back to become a McDonald’s All-Star this season. He’ll take his pitching prowess with him on scholarship to Blackhawk College in Moline. He was also a member of the legendary basketball team-high sophomore year. He didn’t play much during that postseason, but he was always the next man up. Chase is a great leader, teammate, and friend. He is one of those guys that it’s easy to root for. He is humble and doesn’t boast about how good he is at baseball, but when you’re a high school pitcher throwing 88mph heaters, you’re good.