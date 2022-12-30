To Charlotte Tanner, there is one thing that is constant no matter what: books. It doesn’t matter if you are in the deepest pits of despair or on top of the world. Books are a reliable source of inspiration and peace that have helped Charlotte become who she is today.

Over her four years at EHS, Charlotte has been involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, mentoring, Journalism, managing the cross country team and participating in youth group at her church. “Being involved in these things has helped me expand my friend group a lot more, and I feel more comfortable talking to people,” Charlotte said.

Since her freshman year, Charlotte has noticed a lot of changes in herself. One of these changes is her confidence level. “Starting in my freshman year, I came into high school with a lot of anxiety that I didn’t know how to cope with,” Charlotte said. “But, I realized that quality of friends over quantity is very important. The friends that I’ve surrounded myself with have really impacted the way that I act toward other people. Specifically, Elisabeth Anderson, who is very outgoing as some may know. She has just helped me to become more outgoing myself and get out of my comfort zone.”

On top of friends, Charlotte has also made some meaningful connections with her teachers. Her science teacher, Mr. O’Hanlon said, “I have come to know Charlotte well during the last four years. She is a voracious reader of books. Charlotte becomes engrossed in her stories and finishes books remarkably fast. As a result, she has become a master of literature and writing; this is reflected in her academic record. As a person, Charlotte is top-notch. She has a gentle personality, a caring nature, and she adheres to her Biblical principles. I appreciate that Charlotte never loses sight of the big picture in life, and I'm thankful that I have been able to teach her at Eureka High School.”

When Charlotte isn’t reading, she can be found hiking trails in the woods, enjoying the nature around her. “It’s very stress relieving and it makes me feel present. There’s nothing I can worry about in the moment; you’re just walking around and you are so distracted by all of the beauties of nature that you don’t really think about your problems,” Charlotte said, smiling.

Looking to her next chapter, Charlotte has big plans. She is hoping to become either a therapist or an author. When asked what made her choose these occupations, Charlotte said, “I enjoy listening to and helping people. It helps me in a way, to know that other people also go through struggles and that we’re all human. As for an author, I’ve always loved reading and it has helped me out of dark times in high school. It has also made me realize that you can impact a lot of people, that your reach is very far.”

With her welcoming personality and her caring heart, Charlotte will make a great impact on others and will show that, with some inspiration and a little confidence, you can truly touch the lives of others.