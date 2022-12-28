Charlie Bardwell

“May all who seek you rejoice and be glad in you! May those who love your salvation say evermore, “God is Great!” But I am poor and needy; hasten me, O God! You are my help and my deliverer; Oh Lord do not delay!- Psalm 70:4-5” This verse clearly depicts Charlie’s outlook on life; he is positive, uplifting and inspirational.

Charlie’s love for Christ, including the relationship he’s built with Him, is evident in everything that Charlie says and does. He is not only thankful for the relationships he has made and the teachers who have taught him, but overall he is glad for the unforgettable Eureka High School experience.

And at Eureka High School, Charlie does a lot to serve. Charlie has been involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, Class Officers and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He has enjoyed all of the clubs he has been in and plans to use what he’s learned in those clubs in his future. He has been a member of NHS since junior year, and it’s been the most influential club. When asked his favorite volunteer event, Charlie said, “I really enjoyed volunteering at the Veteran’s Dinner and hanging out with my friends.”

Charlie is loved by all of his teachers, and it helps that he enjoys learning. Mr. O’Hanlon, Charlie’s science teacher said, “He is in two of my classes, he's my TA, and he is on the XC team; in spite of this, I never get tired of Charlie. He is simply an exemplary person.”

Exemplary in the classroom and on the course, Charlie was one of the top runners in the state of Illinois. When asked what he does to improve, Charlie said, “I ran 45-50 miles per week during the summer to work on endurance. Then when we started training for the season I worked on speed.” You can see his hard work has paid off as he won three cross country races during the regular season. “My family was more excited than I was, but the only thing going through my mind was ‘I just won this thing.’” Charlie placed All-State at the end of his season.

When asked the biggest influence on his life, Charlie said, “My parents.” They have always pushed him to work hard and are his biggest supporters. “They always want the best for me,” Charlie said. He is very grateful for them and everything they have helped him to accomplish. His parents also encourage his faith by being exemplary people.

Envisioning his future, Charlie's top choice of college is Olivet Nazarene University. “They have a really inviting team,” Charlie said. He plans to study Business Administration to obtain his master’s.

Being a kind person and showing Christ in his everyday life are the top priorities to Charlie. “In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” ‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭16:9‬‬‬‬